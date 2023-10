In this episode, “C” met up with 2 talented artists Sebastian Correa and Darius Martinez at the Wilson Arts Center. Their work was selected into the 3rd annual National Multi-Media Juried Exhibition. They are included in an art exhibit which showcases 2D & 3D artwork from all over the country.

