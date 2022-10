In the very first carpool karaoke segment on Hello ENC! a Greenville musician “Dre of the East” goes on a thriller chiller car ride on Beat Box singing Thriller with our C. Follow her @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!