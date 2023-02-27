In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” attends the 2nd Annual Onslow County BHM Festival which is a product of the People’s Coalition. The festival is fashioned as a source of “edutainment” a combination of entertainment and education and it’s goal is to highlight and educate attendees on the culture, sacrifices, and contributions of African American/Black citizens in the building our great nation with a particular focus on Onslow County. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

