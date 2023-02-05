In this episode of Celebrating Black Voices, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” attends the African American Music Series at Emerge Gallery & Art Center for a very special performance from Vaughn Ambrose and jazz quartet.

This series celebrates the rich heritage of African American musicians with ties to ENC and led by its artistic director Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr.

If you love good music, then you won’t wanna miss these fire performances every second Friday of each month!

