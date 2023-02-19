In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” visits East Wilson and chats with Executive Director William “Bill” Meyers of the Oliver Nestus Freeman Roundhouse and African-American Museum shares the story of Wilson Oliver Nestus Freeman son of a former slave who saw the housing issue arising amongst African Americans and took on the arduous task of developing Wilson’s Eastern Suburbs. Meyers talks about the different artifacts of the museum and the untold story of East Wilson. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

