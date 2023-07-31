In this episode, Joshua Perez a Navy Veteran shares all about his media company designed to help people in underserved communities. Outrun Media Group provides in-house capabilities, marketing, business development, and entertainment experiences. Stay tuned for part 2! Joshua and Music Director Tabara Taylor gives us an exclusive look at their new sneaker! Follow @heyitsc_tv

