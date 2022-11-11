Have you seen the show Riverdale? Did you know that it was based off of one of the longest running Slice of Life Comic series? Join the Couple of Nerds as we tell you all about the history and development of Archie and all his friends! Stay tuned, you might see some familiar faces!

If you’d like to get a copy of some Archie comics yourself, you can head on over to Couple Of Nerd’s Sponsor, Blue Ox Games! check out their website www.blueoxgames.com and Unleash Your Geek!