Hey Nerds! Ashley and Ryan will be talking about a hero who has inspired plus size cosplayers around the world! As well as the FIRST plus sized Heroine! The Indi comic Company Valiant comics: Faith, brings some hope and inclusion for the Plus size girl Nerds out there. Our Nerds talk about how she too, like Supergirl, started as a side character then got her own little comic. She’s hilarious, and very self identifiable with other nerds just like you! also Ashley will be covering the beauty of the artwork, story and Faith herself.

