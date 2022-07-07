Hey Nerds! Ashley and Ryan are going to be talking about the Hero whose cousin is the most recognized hero on earth, but she’s got style! thats right! Supergirl!! Our resident Nerds talk about the history of where supergirl came from and how she developed as a character. They also go into how she only exists now because of nerds and superfans like you loving the character so much that they revamped her to make her fit into the continuity once again! Lets hear about Supergirl and all her Personas! If you’d like to get Some Supergirl comics yourself, you can head on over to Couple Of Nerd’s Sponsor, Blue Ox Games! check out their website www.blueoxgames.com and Unleash Your Geek!

