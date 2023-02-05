In this all-new episode of Creature Feature, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” AKA the Fashionista Dr. Dolittle visits Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, NC for National Bird Feeding Month.

“C” chats with bird lover and expert Zeek Craven about their different species and contributes to their healthy lifestyle.

Follow C! on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!