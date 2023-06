In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” engages with different species at the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo and chat with some people who are hands on with these beautiful creatures every day. 😍🦖 I guess you can call her the “snake charmer” 🐍or reptile & amphibian enthusiast. Follow her @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!