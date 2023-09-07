For those of you who just can’t take the dog nowhere!

In this episode, Anne Hassett shares her puppy workshop called Brewery Dog 101 designed to help tap into a puppy’s full potential and become a faithful brewery companion. In her reward-based training, she helps a puppy named Gertie and her owners feel more comfortable in social settings.

Anne is happy to get your dog on the right paw with her reward-based training and will help a pup out.

To learn more email her at labtrax@aol.com

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!