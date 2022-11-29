In this episode, Hello ENC! lifestyle reporter “C” chats with the founder/CEO of Spazz Presents Jeff Blinder. He considers himself a curator of arts and entertainment. For 20 years he has worked with artists of various genres of music and backgrounds. Jeff presents different sounds to artists unconventionally and calls it his live mixtape. He believes to make a mixtape is not just one sound but a blend of sounds. Follow her @HeyitsC_TV

