In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” highlights Downtown Wilson’s 18th annual Whirligig Festival, an all-inclusive 2-day event and chat with festival goers and local artists. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art – Whirligigs – created by local artist Vollis Simpson. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

