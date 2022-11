In this Event-FULL, “C” had a splash of fun at Summer Jam 2022 and had a chance to meet and chat with some of the Summer Jam artists whose genres ranges from hip hop to house music but one of them being the biggest artist from Greenville, NC who was nominated for the Carolina Music Awards of 22. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!