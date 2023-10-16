From Hometowns to Hollywood, the Ava Gardner Festival gave what it was supposed to give!

In this episode, “C” attends A Toast to Ava! Reception at the Ava Gardner Museum in Smithfield. Executive Director Lynell Seabold, shares about her life and the different treasures the museum holds and why the festival is a significant piece of history in her memory.

For those who want to have a piece of this ENC icon in your home, Ava Gardner also has a whiskey available at your local ABC stores and Seven Jars in Charlotte, NC.