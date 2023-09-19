In this episode, “C” takes us behind the scenes of New Bern Civic Theatre “The Revolutionists” a witty feminist comedy written by Lauren Gunderson a multiple award-winning play wright. This play portrays four beautiful, strong-willed women who lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Meredith Boyd and some cast members share these strong women portrayed in history.

If you’re in the Eastern NC region and you want to see this fun stage production it will run the weekends starting Sept. 22 – Oct. 1.

For tickets visit www.newberncivictheatre.org

