In this episode, “C” takes us behind the scenes at the Turnage Theater and meet Vegas’ top impersonators The Edwards Twins who gives an exclusive look into how they prepare backstage before their stellar performance of the Ultimate Variety Show where they impersonate the incomparable Bette Midler, Elton John, and Cher in this particular production.

It’s The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show!

For more information on their upcoming shows visit www.theedwardstwins.com

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!