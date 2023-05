In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” gets an exclusive tour of North Carolina’s newest luxury wedding venue, Britton Manor. If you’re engaged and looking for the perfect and most luxurious venue to get hitched Philantropist Stephen Hill has turned his estate into a special and memorable wedding venue just for you! Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!