In this episode, “C” revisits the Ava Gardner Museum and meets the daughter of iconic 20th century actor and ‘Master of Horror’ Vincent Price. Victoria Price shared with movie fans about her father’s career and relationship with Ava Gardner and held a book signing event. Vincent and Ava starred in the film, The Bribe, a film noir 1949 directed by Robert Z. Leonard.

Her books “Cooking Price-Wise” and “Vincent Price: A Daughter’s Biography” are available to purchase at bookshop.org/shop/imvictoriaprice

To discover more about the Ava Gardner Museum visit www.avagardner.org

