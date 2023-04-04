In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” attends the 14th annual Spazz Fest hosted by Jeff Blinder of Spazz Presents and friends! For over a decade this multi-day, multi-venue event has honored the integrity of Greenville’s live music community while celebrating its established and continually growing music scene. 🎤 Spazz Fest takes over multiple venues and attracts hundreds of artists, musicians, writers, & attendees from ENC and other regions! 🎸🎶 Follow @heyitsc_tv on Instagram.

Follow Hello ENC! on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!