In this episode, Hello ENC! speaks with town of Roper Mayor, M. Denise Blount about the 24th annual Peanut Festival and what the means to her community. The festival also featured band performances, a live DJ, local vendors, food, arts/crafts. “C” also participated in the Peanut Festival fashion show which Latria Norman of Tria’s Boutique.

