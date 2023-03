In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with ENC native Sham Redmond who is an actress, playwright, soul blues artist, and wife of musician J RED the Nephew about her newest urban stage play “If All Men Were Good, There Would Be No Bad Women.” Follow @HeyitsC_TV

