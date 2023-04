In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” hits up Doggie Jams 2023 presented by Sup Dogs where she finds out that ECU Pirates sure knows how to party hard!!! She gets caught in the whirl of Sup Crushes and chats with Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio and superstar DJ duo Loud Luxury. Follow @heyitsc_tv

