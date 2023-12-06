He’s making a list and checking it twice!

In this episode, “C” checks out the recurring holiday event at the Jacksonville Mall, where pet owners experienced the ultimate VIP holiday treatment with the man himself, “Santa Claus.”

If you’re looking for a nostalgic way to make memories with your family, the Jacksonville Mall is hosting family and pet photos with Santa every Monday til December 18th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pets are part of the family too! If not the glitter glue that holds everything together.

You can register here at www.vipholidayphotos.com