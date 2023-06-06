In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” raced to the finish line at the Hog Jog 5K Race in Ayden geared to support a local non-profit called C.LE.A.T.S. Ayden Arts & Rec (Chargers Leading and Enhancing Ayden Through Sports) Daryl Holloway shares why they put the race together. People also dressed up in pig costumes and raced for BUM’S BBQ. Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!