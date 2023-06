In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” got to test her IQ at Pitt Street Brewing Co. for their Team Trivia Night where they host general knowledge every Monday evening. If you love trivia and problem solving you’re not gonna wanna miss out on all their fun! 🧩💡 Follow @heyitsc_tv

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!