If you’re looking for some amazing local fried chicken, we’ve got the perfect spot for you! Today, we’re with Nash Host Chicken in Greenville to take a look at their crispy chicken meals!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW

Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!

Original air date: 04/03/2023