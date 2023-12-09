In this episode, iconic Singer, Actress, and Songwriter Lessette Kornegay from the Birthplace of Funk talks about music, faith, family, and film. Lessette received her musical training from her father, who was a guitarist and manager of a gospel quartet group. Her husband and her three children help in management, videography, and film.

In 2012, she released her first album (After the Storm). It was uncharted waters for her, as she wrote all her songs and recorded all the vocal tracks on her album. Her love for Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, Elvis Presley, Shirley Caesar, Tina Turner, and Rascal Flatts can be heard in her soul stirring contemporary gospel sound.

She has solidified her place in the Kinston Music Park and has her own YouTube show “Rise with Lessette” where she gives daily encouragement and inspiration to her audience. Lessette is a force to be reckoned with!