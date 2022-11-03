In this episode, “C” sings with road dog Sam Foster who lives and breathes the idea that repetition and regularity are the chisels to refine his craft. He released his first record “Heatwaves” with the obsolete in June. From that album, together we sang one of his favorite songs “loud and clear.” The album displays his full range of musical styles and is a testament of where he is today on his artistic journey. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

