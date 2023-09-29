In this episode, Jenni Farrow of Jenni’s UGLY Chocolates shares her most popular “Sweet Potato Crunch” bon bon which was nominated for an online competition “Coolest Thing Made In NC.” The chocolatier is now a semi-finalist and one step closer to winning the competition.

To learn more about Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates visit www.jennisuglychocolates.com

Visit the contest voting page www.coolestthingmadeinnc.com/vote_now to cast your vote once per day.

The winner will be announced October 5, 2023.

