In this episode, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum, Phil Sklar shares the new officially licensed limited-edition East Carolina Pirates Bobblehead. Each PeeDee the Pirate bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!