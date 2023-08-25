In this episode, Colleen Johnson-Jones shares more about her exclusive new 7-system skincare line created for people with melanated skin, BSRS. “C” acts as a smell tester and samples her B3 Restore Facial Cleanser that improves the skin protective barrier by stimulating the ceramides in it with vitamin B3.

To learn more about Brown Skin Restore System visit www.bsrs.shop

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!