In this episode, “C” speaks with a remarkable non-profit in eastern North Carolina whose mission is to make meaningful and measurable investments in young children to enable them to achieve their fullest potential. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!