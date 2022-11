In this episode, “C” speaks with Joy Soup Kitchen volunteer Tom Quigley who enjoys feeding his community like their family and the change he sees when people come to Joy Soup Kitchen. Follow “C” on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!