In this episode, Melissa Spain the CEO of the organization discusses their HBOT for Vets program that is a therapy treatment for vets with cases of PTSD, burn injuries, cancer wounds etc. she also shares details about their launch and attendees like Senator Don Davis and vets who attended the press conference. Community Foundation of NC East (hbotforvets.com). Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV

