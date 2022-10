Youth Villages is dedicated to helping children with emotional and behavioral problems and their families live successfully. Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with Kristy Moore and KeVonna Easley from Youth Villages who talk about the different ways they serve their ENC community. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!