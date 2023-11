The month of November is known as Alzheimer’s Awareness month.

In this episode, “C” attends a Gala held at the Community Council of the Arts in Kinston hosted by Legacy Memory Care LLC. People came together to raise awareness and funds to fight against this challenging disease and share their inspiring stories.

