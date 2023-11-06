In this episode, Fred Schachter of Hammocks Beach State Park shares about their Marsh Cruise program which benefits the Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island. The program provides funds for Hammocks Beach State Park and pays for educational items for the staff to use for their guests. FHBI also provides funding for ADA access to the park as well including the golf cart and beach wheelchair to allow those with disabilities to enjoy the park.

To learn more about what Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island are doing in the community, visit www.fhbi.org

