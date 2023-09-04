In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with Speight Williams who shares how Saint Paul Church in Greenville is paying it forward through their ice cream fundraiser to benefit Falcon Children’s home that has been providing shelter for children for over 114 years.

Speight also shares how his mother dedicated her time to help with serving the needs of the children’s home.

To learn more about Falcon Children’s Home and how you can get involved visit www.falconchildrenshome.org

