In this episode, “C” joins breast cancer survivors at the ’50 Shades of Pink’ fundraiser hosted by event planner and business owner Salena Anthony Hines of Uniquely Yours. A percentage of proceeds received from the fundraiser went to a breast cancer recipient and local chapter.

