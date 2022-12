In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” attends a workshop in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month called Pitt Defeats Dementia Workshop. This workshop provides resources for caregivers to help them navigate the journey of caring for people battling dementia. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!