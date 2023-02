In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” attends the 6th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance presented by local 5o1(c)3 Daughters for Dads benefiting families affected by cancer. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!