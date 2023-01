In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter C! attends The Kelly Children’s Home 2nd Annual Gala at the Washington Yacht & Country Club. Many people came to show support and dressed up in “Alice in Wonderland” theme. All funds raised continue to allow them to support various needs of the community & local youth. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

