In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with Elevate Mentoring and Support founder Yolanda Henderson about her program for girls that is tailored to developing their self-worth, self-esteem, and helping with their mental and emotional needs. Yolanda is passionate about mentoring youth with whatever stage they are in to become a butterfly at the end.

Stay tuned for part 2! ✨

