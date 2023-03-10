In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” visits Operation Sunshine Inc. a local non-profit public service organization whose dedicated to keeping young ladies from all backgrounds out of trouble by offering an after-school and summer program. Executive Director Veronica Stokes shares the support their group of 32 young ladies receives from other organizations in the community and the things their facility needs like a new playground. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

