In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” visits with Eastern Carolina Vocational Center a private non-profit focused on providing job training and employment services to people with disabilities. Christina Bell the Program & Compliance Manager gives us a tour of their facility and shares their goal which is to have 1300 individuals with jobs by 2027 and to be a sustainable business that employs a lot of people with disabilities. They work with community employers to help people find the perfect match and they will work with any employer who has a match for a person with a disability. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

