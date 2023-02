Love is in the air! 🌹❤️Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” and the American Heart NC is reminding us that becoming an organ donor is a more concrete way to show love than giving chocolate and red velvet teddy bears that leaves a lasting legacy of love! Follow @HeyitsC_TV on Instagram

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!