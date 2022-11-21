In this episode, Hello ENC! reporter “C” chats with Marine vet Jeszi Padgett about her 501C3 “Happy Hoppsies Rabbit Rescue” based in Jacksonville. She shares the different needs of her 6-month-old baby bunny “Hopie” a Holland Lop due to lack of salt in her mother’s diet. Jeszi considers Hopie to be the mascot of her mobile rescue and finds most of her rescues by word of mouth and most people reach out to her via social media. Jeszi enjoys taking her bunnies to the nursing homes to greet patients with Alzheimers and says they’re well-behaved on their visits. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

