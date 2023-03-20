In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” shares Motivations with Gloria Taylor’s 5th Annual Pillars of Strength Award Banquet.

For 17 years Ms. Gloria Taylor have been the executive producer, owner, radio personality and host of The Motivations with Gloria Taylor Radio Show and MWG Internet Radio Station Worldwide.

Every year Ms. Taylor honors individuals who demonstrate support, respect, and strong character in their communities of ENC.

“C” had the pleasure of meeting honorees whose been recognized as a Pillar of Strength: guest speaker NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita S. Earls and a citizen who is paying it forward. Follow @HeyitsC_TV

